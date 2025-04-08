US Stock Market LIVE: Global markets rally ahead of Wall Street’s opening bell. Will Dow, S&P 500 bounce back today?

US Stock Market LIVE: The stock markets in the United States are set to open on Tuesday, April 8 at 7 p.m. (IST), as investors eye a potential rally of the US stocks on Wall Street after a volatile session on Monday over tariff fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed 349 points or 0.91 per cent lower after Monday's US markets session at 37,965.60 points, compared to 38,314.86 points at the previous market close.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.23 per cent lower at 5,062.25 points, compared to 5,074.08 points at the previous Wall Street close on Monday.

However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index closed 0.10 per cent higher at 15,603.26 points, compared to 15,587.79 points in the previous market close.

Today's US markets are likely to recover as the global markets indicate a rally across the Asian and European indices. The Dow Jones Futures are trading 1,137.4 points higher at 39,103 points ahead of the US stock market opening bell.

Global Markets Today On the global markets front, Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed over 1,800 points higher after a rally on April 8, with 6.03 per cent gains at 33,012.58 points, compared to 31,136.58 points at the previous stock market close.

The Hong Kong-based Hang Seng index closed 1.51 per cent higher at 20,127.68 points, compared to 19,828.30 points in the previous market close. The index lost more than 3,000 points on Monday amid a global market crash.

In Europe, the UK-based FTSE 100 index is trading 2.84 per cent higher at 7,918.01 points as of 12:50 p.m. (BST), compared to 7,702.08 points at the previous market close.

US Stock Market Today On the performance of the US stock market today, Gaurav Bhandari, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Monarch Networth Capital Limited, said that after the global market crash, he expects that the widespread fear over the tariffs is coming to an end for the US market, and in today stock market session the indices are expected to rally while maintaining a bearish sentiment.

“Despite the widespread fear gripping global markets, fueled in part by recent tariff announcements from President Trump, I believe we are nearing the end of a bottoming process in US markets. In my view, this final phase will give way to a sharp, euphoric rally that could mislead many into thinking stability has returned,” said the stock market expert.

“While sentiment remains bearish, I foresee a surge in the S&P with potential upside targets of 6300–6700 over the next 6–8 months, marking what could be a classic blow-off top before a significant correction. This is a personal take based on current market signals, and while risks persist, I believe we’re on the cusp of a powerful, albeit temporary, upswing,” said Bhandari.