US stock market LIVE updates: Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures fall up to 1% as bond sell-off lifts Fed rate hike bets

US stock market LIVE updates: The US stock futures were trading deep in the red in Thursday’s session, indicating another weak start to Wall Street, as investors remained concerned about rising bond yields and sharp swings in crude oil prices.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq futures were down 1%, while those tied to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were also lower by 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. The losses followed a sharp rise in US Treasury yields in the previous session, with the benchmark 10-year yield jumping around 15 basis points to 5.11% — its highest level in nearly 19 years, since 2007.
The 2-year Treasury note yield, which is more sensitive to expected changes in Federal Reserve policy, jumped more than 11 basis points to 4.889%, hitting its highest level since May 2024. Meanwhile, the longer-dated 30-year Treasury yield climbed 9 basis points to its highest level since 2007.
Bond market sentiment was hit after stronger-than-expected S&P Global manufacturing and services PMI data pointed to robust economic activity, increasing market expectations for another Federal Reserve rate hike as early as October.
In addition, weak demand at a five-year Treasury note auction added to the pressure, while comments from Fed Governor Michael Barr pushed yields even higher. Barr said in a speech this week that further rate hikes “are likely to be needed” to bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target.
Williams said the Fed is done with explicit forward guidance, adding that policymakers will instead assess incoming economic data before deciding on future policy moves.
US inflation has remained stubbornly high, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise its short-term interest rate last week for the first time in three years.
Following the Fed rate hike, the odds of another quarter-point rate increase in October rose on Wednesday to 66.4% from 55% a day earlier, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Those odds stood at less than 10% a month ago.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN General Assembly that Tehran would not bow to threats, adding that the Islamic Republic would not give up its right to develop nuclear technology for economic development.
Pezeshkian also said Iran would not allow freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as long as sanctions and a US blockade remain in effect.
Investors are closely watching the outcome of talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day at the White House. Discussions are expected to cover a range of issues, including trade, the war in Iran and artificial intelligence. Some analysts remain skeptical about the prospects of major agreements emerging from the meeting, AP reported.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the two countries had agreed to extend their trade truce by two months, adding another key development for investors to track as markets assess the broader US-China relationship.
The US stock futures were trading deep in the red in Thursday’s session, indicating another weak start to Wall Street, as investors remained concerned about rising bond yields and sharp swings in crude oil prices.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq futures were down 1%, while those tied to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were also lower by 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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