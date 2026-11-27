US Stock Market Holiday: The US stock market will operate for a shortened trading session on Friday, November 27, with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq scheduled to close three hours earlier than usual for Black Friday.

Both exchanges will open at their regular time of 9:30 am Eastern Time (ET) but will shut at 1:00 pm ET, instead of the usual 4:00 pm ET. This will give equity investors three-and-a-half hours of trading, compared with the standard six-and-a-half-hour session.

For Indian investors, the shortened session will run from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Options traders will have a slightly longer window, with eligible options contracts scheduled to trade until 1:15 pm ET. Certain affiliated electronic trading platforms, including NYSE Arca and Nasdaq extended-hours networks, may offer limited trading opportunities until 5:00 pm ET.

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US stock market timings: When will NYSE and Nasdaq reopen? The shortened session follows the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 26, when US equity markets remained closed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite will resume trading on Friday for the reduced session before the weekend break.

Both exchanges will remain shut on Saturday, November 28, and Sunday, November 29. Normal trading hours will resume on Monday, November 30, with markets open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm ET, or 8:00 pm to 2:30 am IST the following day.

Thanksgiving is observed in the US on the fourth Thursday of November every year. The following day, popularly known as Black Friday, is associated with major retail sales and reduced trading hours on US stock exchanges.

US bond market and cryptocurrency trading hours The US bond market follows a separate holiday schedule recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA).

Like equity markets, bond markets remained closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. On Friday, November 27, fixed-income trading is scheduled to run from 8:00 am ET until an early close at 2:00 pm ET. This gives bond market participants an additional hour of trading compared with equity investors.

Cryptocurrency markets, meanwhile, operate continuously, 24 hours a day, including during the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday period.

US stock market holidays in 2026: What comes next? Following Thanksgiving, the next major US stock market holiday is Christmas Day on Friday, December 25, when both the NYSE and Nasdaq will remain closed for the entire session.

Investors should also note the shortened trading schedule on Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, when the exchanges are scheduled to close early at 1:00 pm ET.

The remaining US market holiday schedule for 2026 is: Friday, November 27 (Black Friday): Early close at 1:00 pm ET.

Thursday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): Early close at 1:00 pm ET.

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Full-day market closure.

US stock market update: Wall Street ends sharply lower Wall Street's major indexes ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunging 4.15% amid continued selling in AI-related stocks and fresh US tariff proposals.

Concerns over whether massive, debt-funded investments in artificial intelligence will generate adequate returns have weighed on investor sentiment. Worries about tighter regulatory scrutiny of the AI sector following the Democrats' sweeping midterm election victory have also added to market volatility this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 995.52 points, or 1.99%, to close at 49,023.18. The S&P 500 declined 205.89 points, or 2.86%, to 6,995.20, while the Nasdaq Composite plunged 985.93 points, or 4.15%, to settle at 22,747.61.