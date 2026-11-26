US stock market holiday: The US stock market will remain shut on Thursday, 26 November, in observance of Thanksgiving. As per the official holiday schedules of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, trading will resume on Friday, November 27, with a shortened session.

Both exchanges will open at the regular time of 9:30 am Eastern Time (ET) on Friday but will close early at 1 pm ET, instead of the usual 4 pm ET.

For Indian investors, the shortened trading session will take place between 8 pm and 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

There will be no regular trading activity in US equities on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite will resume trading n on Friday, ahead of the weekend break.

Thanksgiving is celebrated in the US on the fourth Thursday of November every year. The following day, popularly known as Black Friday, also sees major US stock exchanges operate for reduced trading hours.

US stock market on Friday, 27 November The NYSE and Nasdaq will have a shortened trading session of three-and-a-half hours on Friday, 27 November, compared with their usual six-and-a-half-hour schedule.

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The NYSE has also scheduled an early close at 1:15 pm ET (11:45 pm IST) for eligible options contracts on the day.

Both exchanges will remain shut on Saturday, 28 November, and Sunday, 29 November. Normal trading hours will resume on Monday, 30 November, from 9:30 am to 4 pm ET (8 pm to 2:30 am IST the following day).

US stock market holidays in 2026 Following Thanksgiving on Thursday, the US markets will remain closed for trading on 25 December for Christmas. Both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will also operate for reduced trading hours on Christmas Eve.

Date Event Trading Status 26 November Thanksgiving Closed 27 November Black Friday Early closure at 1pm ET 24 December Christmas Eve Early closure at 1pm ET 25 December Christmas Closed

US stock market update Wall Street's major indexes ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunging 4%, as continued selling in AI-related stocks and fresh US tariff proposals weighed on investor sentiment. Concerns are also mounting over whether the massive, debt-driven investments in artificial intelligence will generate adequate returns.

US markets have remained volatile this month, with concerns over tighter regulatory scrutiny of the AI sector following the Democrats' sweeping victory in the midterm elections adding to investor worries.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 995.52 points, or 1.99%, to close at 49,023.18. The S&P 500 declined 205.89 points, or 2.86%, to 6,995.20, while the Nasdaq Composite plunged 985.93 points, or 4.15%, to settle at 22,747.61.

The S&P 500's technology sector was the worst performer, tumbling 5.2%, while most other sectors of the benchmark index also ended in the red.