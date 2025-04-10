‘This is a great time to buy’: Tariff pause sparks historic rally
Alexander Osipovich , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Apr 2025, 11:00 AM IST
SummaryU.S. stocks staged a historic rally after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on some tariffs and signaled a willingness to negotiate on trade—allaying investors’ fears that his tariff increases would become entrenched.
Investors had spent nearly a week dumping everything American when, seven minutes after markets opened on Wednesday, the president posted on social media that it was time to buy.
