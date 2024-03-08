US stock market: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as Powell signals rate cuts ahead
Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 130.30 points, or 0.34%, to 38,791.35, while the S&P 500 rallied 52.60 points, or 1.03%, to 5,157.36. The Nasdaq Composite hit an intraday record high and narrowly missed a closing record to end 241.83 points, or 1.51%, higher at 16,273.38.
The US stock market indices ended higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high and the Nasdaq composite rallying 1.5%, led by gains in technology and growth stocks on rising optimism about prospects for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.
