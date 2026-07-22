US stock market to Kospi: Here’s world equity heatmap you should know before opening of the Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market is expected to see a weak opening on Wednesday, as sentiment remain cautious over the elevated crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as the US intensified its attacks on Iran. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,106 level, a discount of nearly 75 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Global markets witnessed a strong recovery as investors shifted their focus back toward artificial intelligence (AI) and technology stocks ahead of key earnings from Alphabet and Tesla.

“Strong quarterly earnings, easing volatility, and renewed optimism in the semiconductor sector helped major global indices rebound despite continued geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. The improvement in risk appetite has provided a positive backdrop for global equities, although caution continues to prevail amid elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical developments,” said Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money.

On the domestic front, the Q1 results season is gathering pace, with corporate earnings expected to drive stock-specific moves as investors look beyond broader macroeconomic themes.

Here’s world equity heatmap to know before opening of the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday, tracking an overnight rebound on Wall Street, led by semiconductor stocks. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.2%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.87%, while the Topix rose 1.25%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.95% and while the Kosdaq rallied 2.81%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.82%, while the CSI 300 rose 0.40%.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by a rally in technology shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 385.38 points, or 0.74%, to 52,224.64, while the S&P 500 rallied 65.92 points, or 0.89%, to 7,509.20. The Nasdaq Composite closed 329.13 points, or 1.29%, higher at 25,837.21.

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“Semiconductor stocks remained the biggest contributors to the rally as investors interpreted strong export data from Taiwan and South Korea as another sign that global AI demand continues to remain robust,” said Ponmudi R.

With Alphabet and Tesla scheduled to announce their quarterly results, market participants are looking for further confirmation that AI-related capital expenditure continues to deliver earnings growth, he added.

European Markets European markets also participated in the global recovery. Germany’s DAX gained 0.66%, the FTSE 100 rose 0.58%, while the Euro Stoxx 50 advanced 0.90%.

“Technology and industrial shares led the gains as investors largely looked beyond geopolitical tensions and focused on improving corporate earnings. The broader European market continues to demonstrate resilience despite uncertainty surrounding energy prices and developments in the Middle East,” said the Enrich Money analyst.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 is likely to trade with a cautiously constructive bias. The index continues to hold above its 20, 50, and 100-day EMAs, but remains capped below the 200-day EMA at 24,393.

“From a technical perspective, 24,100 remains the immediate support level for the Nifty 50 index, followed by the important psychological support at 24,000. Holding above these levels could help the market regain strength, while a decisive move above 24,200 may open the path towards 24,300 – 24,400,” said Ponmudi R.

On the downside, he believes a break below 24,000 could trigger renewed selling pressure.