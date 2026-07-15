US stock market to Kospi: Here’s world equity heatmap you should know before opening of the Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat note on Wednesday, as sentiment remains cautious over the escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East and elevated crude oil prices. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a flat start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

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Gift Nifty was trading around 24,045 level, a premium of nearly 21 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The US and Iran have continued to exchange missile strikes, keeping concerns over regional stability elevated and pushing crude oil prices above $85 per barrel amid fears of prolonged disruptions to global energy supplies.

However, global markets saw a rally, with the Asian markets trading higher, and the US stock market ending in the green overnight, as softer-than-expected US inflation reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive monetary policy stance in the coming months.

“While easing US inflation and encouraging corporate earnings have improved global risk appetite, elevated crude oil prices and continuing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are likely to keep investors cautious. Market direction will continue to be driven by developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, movements in crude oil prices, and the ongoing earnings season,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

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Here’s a look at how global markets have performed:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher, following overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.89% and the Topix gained 0.53%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 6.75%, while the Kosdaq rallied 5.02%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index surged 1.31%.

“Asian markets traded with a firmer tone on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to earnings from ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), two key barometers of global AI-driven semiconductor demand,” said Ponmudi R.

However, broader sentiment remained cautious as the unresolved Strait of Hormuz standoff and elevated crude oil prices continued to pose risks to the global economic outlook, he added.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by strong earnings from banks and a cooler-than-expected inflation report.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.02 points, or 0.02%, to 52,508.66, while the S&P 500 gained 28.55 points, or 0.38%, to 7,543.89. The Nasdaq Composite closed 233.83 points, or 0.90%, higher at 26,107.01.

Also Read | From Gift Nifty to US inflation: 8 key things that changed for market overnight

US consumer price inflation rose 3.5% year-on-year in June, below market expectations of 3.8%, reinforcing hopes that underlying price pressures are beginning to moderate.

“The softer inflation print eased some pressure on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, even as newly appointed Fed Chair Kevin Warsh delivered his first testimony before Congress. Meanwhile, the second-quarter earnings season began on a strong footing, with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo reporting better-than-expected results,” said Ponmudi R.

European Markets European equities ended modestly higher on Tuesday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 gaining 0.2% as strength in oil & gas and basic resources stocks offset weakness elsewhere.

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London’s FTSE 100 outperformed, rising 0.3% to 10,529.39, supported by gains in energy majors, while Germany’s DAX added around 0.1% and France’s CAC 40 closed little changed.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 continues to exhibit a cautious near-term bias, consolidating above the key psychological support of 24,000.

According to Ponmudi R, the 24,000 level remains the immediate support to watch for the Nifty 50 index, and a sustained break below this could extend the decline towards the 23,800 – 23,900 zone.

On the upside, he added that the immediate resistance for the index is placed near 24,200.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.