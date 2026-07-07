US stock market to Kospi: Here’s world equity heatmap you should know before the opening of Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market is expected to extend its four-session rally on Tuesday, despite mixed global market cues, as risk sentiment improved amid revival in foreign inflows. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal an upbeat start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 24,537 level, a premium of nearly 54 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

The gains in the Indian stock market may also be aided by lower crude oil prices, with Brent crude holding near $72 a barrel, faster progress in monsoon rains and early signs that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were turning buyers after a prolonged selling streak.

“Indian equities are expected to trade with a constructive bias, supported by favourable global cues, resilient domestic fundamentals and improving investor sentiment. FIIs have turned net buyers over the past two sessions, reflecting improving risk appetite as geopolitical tensions ease and weaker-than-expected US labour market data reinforce expectations of a less hawkish Federal Reserve,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have also maintained steady buying, providing continued support to the market and reinforcing the positive underlying tone, he added.

Meanwhile, global market cues remain mixed. Here’s a look at how global markets have performed:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday as semiconductor-related heavyweights declined. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.27%, while the Topix declined 0.18%. South Korea’s Kospi slumped 5.60%, while the Kosdaq dropped 1.98%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index eased 0.095%.

“Asian equities are trading lower, reflecting a cautious tone across regional markets. The decline comes as investors lock in recent gains and await fresh global macroeconomic cues. The weakness across Asian markets is likely to weigh on investor sentiment in early trade,” said Ponmudi R.

Wall Street US stock markets began the week on a strong note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 53,000 level for the first time, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also finished higher.

The Dow Jones rose 0.29% to 53,055.91, while the S&P 500 gained 0.72% to end the session at 7,537.43. The Nasdaq closed 1.12% higher at 26,121.16.

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“Investor sentiment improved as technology and semiconductor stocks rebounded sharply, led by Broadcom after the company extended a long-term chip supply agreement with Apple. Optimism over artificial intelligence-related investment and expectations of a robust second-quarter earnings season further supported risk appetite,” said the Enrich Money CEO.

European Markets Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 index pulled back after hitting a record high on profit booking. The pan-European index slipped 0.35% to 650.5 points at the close. It had hit an all-time peak of 654.44 points earlier in the session,

Germany’s DAX index rose 0.15% to a record high, notching up its fifth straight session of gains.

“Broader market sentiment remained constructive, underpinned by easing eurozone inflation, expectations of a less restrictive European Central Bank policy stance and improving confidence in the region’s macroeconomic outlook. Investors are now turning their attention to the upcoming corporate earnings season and key economic data releases for fresh direction,” said Ponmudi R.