US stock market to Kospi: Here’s world equity heatmap you should know before the opening of Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market is expected to extend its four-session rally on Tuesday, despite mixed global market cues, as risk sentiment improved amid revival in foreign inflows. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal an upbeat start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Advertisement

Gift Nifty was trading around 24,537 level, a premium of nearly 54 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

The gains in the Indian stock market may also be aided by lower crude oil prices, with Brent crude holding near $72 a barrel, faster progress in monsoon rains and early signs that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were turning buyers after a prolonged selling streak.

“Indian equities are expected to trade with a constructive bias, supported by favourable global cues, resilient domestic fundamentals and improving investor sentiment. FIIs have turned net buyers over the past two sessions, reflecting improving risk appetite as geopolitical tensions ease and weaker-than-expected US labour market data reinforce expectations of a less hawkish Federal Reserve,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Advertisement

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have also maintained steady buying, providing continued support to the market and reinforcing the positive underlying tone, he added.

Meanwhile, global market cues remain mixed. Here’s a look at how global markets have performed:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday as semiconductor-related heavyweights declined. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.27%, while the Topix declined 0.18%. South Korea’s Kospi slumped 5.60%, while the Kosdaq dropped 1.98%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index eased 0.095%.

“Asian equities are trading lower, reflecting a cautious tone across regional markets. The decline comes as investors lock in recent gains and await fresh global macroeconomic cues. The weakness across Asian markets is likely to weigh on investor sentiment in early trade,” said Ponmudi R.

Advertisement

Wall Street US stock markets began the week on a strong note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 53,000 level for the first time, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also finished higher.

The Dow Jones rose 0.29% to 53,055.91, while the S&P 500 gained 0.72% to end the session at 7,537.43. The Nasdaq closed 1.12% higher at 26,121.16.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to Samsung earnings: 10 key things that changed for market overnight

“Investor sentiment improved as technology and semiconductor stocks rebounded sharply, led by Broadcom after the company extended a long-term chip supply agreement with Apple. Optimism over artificial intelligence-related investment and expectations of a robust second-quarter earnings season further supported risk appetite,” said the Enrich Money CEO.

European Markets Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 index pulled back after hitting a record high on profit booking. The pan-European index slipped 0.35% to 650.5 points at the close. It had hit an all-time peak of 654.44 points earlier in the session,

Advertisement

Germany’s DAX index rose 0.15% to a record high, notching up its fifth straight session of gains.

“Broader market sentiment remained constructive, underpinned by easing eurozone inflation, expectations of a less restrictive European Central Bank policy stance and improving confidence in the region’s macroeconomic outlook. Investors are now turning their attention to the upcoming corporate earnings season and key economic data releases for fresh direction,” said Ponmudi R.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.