US stocks, Hang Seng to Nikkei: Here’s world equity heatmap to know before the opening of Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market indices are expected to trade higher on Friday, following a rally in global markets amid improving risk sentiment. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

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Gift Nifty was trading around 24,129 level, a premium of nearly 130 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Global risk sentiment improved as concerns over the US-Iran war eased, as they continued technical-level talks despite the recent exchange of strikes. A strong overnight rally in US semiconductor stocks also lifted optimism across the technology sector, providing positive cues for Asian equities.

The trends in global equity markets remain upbeat. Here’s a look at how global markets have performed:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher, led by a rally in semiconductor stocks on renewed optimism over AI-driven demand.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 2.02%, and the Topix rose 0.77%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 3.74%, and the Kosdaq Index jumped 5.33%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 0.45%, while mainland China’s CSI 300 gained 0.33%.

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“Despite the upbeat start, investors remain alert to developments in the Strait of Hormuz, where any further escalation could quickly alter market sentiment,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

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Wall Street US stock market ended with decent gains, fuelled by a rally in chip stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.27% to 52,487.41, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81% to end the session at 7,543.66. The Nasdaq closed 1.30% higher at 26,206.89.

The rally was driven by a broad-based rebound in semiconductor stocks, with the sector’s benchmark ETF gaining more than 2%, as investors looked ahead to South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix’s highly anticipated Nasdaq debut.

European Markets European markets recovered, with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising around 0.8% as investors assessed the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Major continental indices ended broadly higher, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 each gaining around 0.9%, while London’s FTSE 100 slipped marginally by about 0.2%.

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“The recovery was supported by easing crude oil prices after reports suggested that Iran had called for renewed diplomatic talks, helping to alleviate immediate concerns over potential supply disruptions following the latest US-Iran war escalation,” said Ponmudi R.

Nevertheless, oil prices remained above levels seen before this week’s tensions, and with the broader conflict still unresolved, the improvement in risk appetite appeared more like a temporary respite than a sustained shift in sentiment, he added.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 continues to exhibit a cautious near-term technical structure after failing to sustain above its immediate resistance zone.

According to Ponmudi R, immediate support for Nifty 50 is placed in the 23,800 – 23,900 zone, while resistance is seen around 24,200 – 24,300. He believes a sustained move above this range could pave the way for a recovery towards the 24,600 level.

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“However, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remaining fluid, investors are likely to treat the recent rebound with caution rather than view it as a definitive trend reversal. Crude oil prices and further developments in the region will remain key drivers of market sentiment throughout the session,” said Ponmudi R.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.