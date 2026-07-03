US stock market to Nikkei: Here’s world equity heatmap you should know before opening of the Indian stock market

The Indian stock market is likely to extend gains on Friday, led by improving risk appetite as crude oil prices fell on progress in the US-Iran peace talks. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the frontline indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

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Gift Nifty was trading around 24,407 level, a premium of nearly 142 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

The global market cues remained mixed. While the softer US jobs data boosted sentiment, cautious sentiment prevailed as investors await greater clarity on the outcome of the US-Iran negotiations, with geopolitical developments expected to be the key near-term catalyst.

Here’s a look at how global markets have performed:

Asian Markets Asian stocks rallied on Friday, led by gains in tech stocks, which saw a much-needed reprieve from the heavy selling of recent weeks.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.74%, while the Topix gained 0.91%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 3.09%, and the Kosdaq Index dropped 1.12%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.8% and China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%.

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“From a technical perspective, the Kospi is approaching a key support zone around the 7,400 level. A decisive break below this area could trigger further downside towards the 7,200 region, signalling a deterioration in near-term risk sentiment across Asian equity markets,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Thursday, with the Dow posting a record closing high, supported by a softer-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls which eased worries about interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 594.83 points, or 1.14%, to 52,900.07, while the S&P 500 rose 0.01 point to 7,483.24. The Nasdaq Composite closed 207.36 points, or 0.80%, lower at 25,832.67. For the week, the Dow gained about 2%, recording a fourth straight week of gains, its longest such streak since October 2024, while the S&P 500 rallied 1.8% and the Nasdaq surged 2.1%.

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“US markets delivered a mixed performance overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a record high after softer-than-expected US labour market data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may adopt a less aggressive stance at its upcoming policy meeting,” said Ponmudi R.

However, he noted that continued profit-taking in technology stocks weighed on the Nasdaq Composite, while the S&P 500 ended the session little changed.

European Markets European markets ended higher, advancing to session highs as data showed US hiring slowed sharply in June, cooling expectations of interest rate hikes. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was 1.41% higher in London, after hitting a fresh record.

“European equities closed broadly higher as improving risk sentiment, easing geopolitical tensions and lower energy prices continued to support investor confidence,” said Ponmudi R.

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The DAX index rose 2.4% after the German government agreed on €10 billion ($11.4 billion) in annual tax relief and a range of measures to bolster the country’s labor market.

In London, the FTSE 100 gained 1.7% to 10,652.87, while in Paris, the CAC 40 also rose 1.7% to 8,474.86.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.