US stock market today: Dow Jones, Nasdaq futures jump up to 1.1% despite fresh US-Iran strikes; crude oil rebounds

US stock futures indicated a positive start to Tuesday’s trade, 26 May, as investors remained hopeful of an imminent deal to end the Middle East conflict, despite fresh US strikes on Iran that pushed oil prices higher.

Futures tied to the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.7%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.5%. Nasdaq 100 futures were also up 1.1%.

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Last week, all three major indices ended in the green, with the S&P 500 posting its eighth straight week of gains, and the Dow Jones rising to a fresh record high.

While President Donald Trump stated that negotiations to end the three-month war with Iran are "proceeding nicely," the optimism was heavily checked by news of fresh US defensive air strikes against Iranian missile sites and boats, clouding the outlook for the resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes came a day after both nations had signalled willingness to end the conflict, which had sent crude oil prices to a one-month low in the previous session. US markets remained closed on Monday on account of the Memorial Day holiday, while European shares advanced.

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Hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East were weighed down by uncertainty surrounding key disagreements, including the future of Iran’s nuclear programme and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, investors are also assessing the outlook for Federal Reserve policy as elevated oil prices continue to fuel inflation concerns. Investors increasingly expect that the Fed may need to tighten monetary policy after the Iran conflict triggered the biggest inflation surge since 2023, prompting several officials to move away from their earlier easing bias.

The US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed that most officials believe a rate hike this year could still be warranted if inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target.

Trump, who has repeatedly pressured the Fed to cut interest rates, said on Friday that he wanted Kevin Warsh to lead the central bank independently.

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Trump has also been facing growing domestic political pressure to end the conflict, particularly ahead of the November midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

Crude prices rebound after sharp sell-off As the hopes of a potential peace deal remain uncertain, crude oil prices rebounded, with benchmark US crude rising $3.7 to the day’s high of $93.6 per barrel.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up $3.6 at $97 per barrel after tumbling nearly 10% on Monday amid optimism over the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the escalation of the conflict in late February, the Strait of Hormuz has effectively remained shut. A full reopening of the waterway would provide significant relief to major Asian economies and could push oil prices substantially lower, considering the route carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments.

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The closure of the key maritime route forced several major oil-producing nations in West Asia to halt output, adding further pressure on crude prices, with Brent at one point nearing $120 per barrel.

US stocks in focus today Semiconductor shares were among the strongest performers before the open as enthusiasm around artificial intelligence continued to drive investor demand. Marvell Technology rose 5.7% in premarket trading, while Micron and Intel gained about 2% each.

Nvidia remains in the spotlight. CEO Jensen Huang has reportedly demanded tighter compliance from supplier Super Micro Computer (SMCI) following fraud arrests in Taiwan.

Among early movers, Joyy jumped 12.3% after the Chinese social live-streaming platform posted first-quarter revenue above expectations.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.