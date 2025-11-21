US Stock Market today: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher over improving Fed rate cut bets — Details here

US Stock Market today: The benchmark indices on Wall Street opened higher as New York Federal Reserve President John Williams fueled the investors' rate cut bets for the US economy in the December policy announcement.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12% to 45,808.65 points, while the S&P 500 rose 0.26% to open at 6,555.77 points​. The Nasdaq Composite also opened 0.38% higher to 22,162.834 points on Friday's Wall Street session.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee