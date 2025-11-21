Mint Market
US Stock Market today: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher over improving Fed rate cut bets — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated21 Nov 2025, 08:19 PM IST
US stock market today: The benchmark Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 indices opened higher on improving US Fed rate cut bets on 21 November 2025.
US stock market today: The benchmark Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 indices opened higher on improving US Fed rate cut bets on 21 November 2025.

US Stock Market today: The benchmark indices on Wall Street opened higher as New York Federal Reserve President John Williams fueled the investors' rate cut bets for the US economy in the December policy announcement.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12% to 45,808.65 points, while the S&P 500 rose 0.26% to open at 6,555.77 points​. The Nasdaq Composite also opened 0.38% higher to 22,162.834 points on Friday's Wall Street session.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
