US stock market today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 futures rise on hopes of de-escalation in US-Iran conflict

US futures are trading higher in Wednesday’s session, March 25, amid growing expectations of a de-escalation in the Iran conflict and potential negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Futures of the three key indices — Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq — are up between 0.8%–1%. In the previous session, all the major averages closed lower, giving back some of Monday’s gains.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US and Iran are “in negotiations right now” and suggested that Tehran is keen to strike a peace deal, even as Iran has reportedly denied being in direct talks with Washington.

Tehran remains highly suspicious of the United States, which, under the Trump administration, has twice launched attacks during high-level diplomatic engagements, including the February 28 strikes that triggered the current conflict.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said he decided to hold back from his recent threat to order strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure “based on the fact we’re negotiating.”

Later on Tuesday, The New York Times, citing two unnamed officials, reported that the US has sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war. Israel’s Channel 12, quoting three sources, said the US is seeking a month-long ceasefire to discuss the proposal.

The Israeli media outlet added that the plan could include dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, ceasing support for proxy groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

News of the proposed plan comes days after Trump signalled a pause in strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, citing “very good and productive” talks with Tehran — a move that had pushed all three major US indices up by around 1% on Monday.

Even as Trump raised hopes of de-escalation, at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division are expected to be deployed to the Middle East in the coming days, according to The Associated Press, citing sources familiar with the matter.

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Crude oil prices fall again; Brent drops to $93.45 Oil prices declined again on rising hopes of easing tensions. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 10.56% to $93.45 per barrel, down from around $104 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, US benchmark crude dropped 6.35% to an intraday low of $86.45 per barrel.

Crude oil prices have remained highly volatile as the Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes — has effectively been shut since the US-Israeli escalation against Iran in late February.

Hundreds of vessels are reportedly anchored nearby, while global shipping companies and oil exporters have paused operations due to security concerns.

The disruption of tanker traffic in this critical waterway, located between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, has driven a sharp surge in energy prices, with Brent earlier this month hitting a four-year high of $119.13 per barrel.

Also Read | Oil falls 5% on ceasefire hopes despite ongoing West Asia strikes