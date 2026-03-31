US stock market today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 futures signal strong start for Wall Street on US-Iran war de-escalation hopes

US stock market today: The US stock market indices are set to open on a positive note on Tuesday, March 31, amid hopes of a likely de-escalation in the Middle East conflict that has pushed the key indices to their worst monthly fall in years.
The US stock index futures all traded in the green, higher by 1%. At 6.25 am GMT, E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.97%, E-mini S&P 500 futures were higher by 1.04%, and E-mini Dow Jones index futures added 1.10%.
The rebound followed a Wall Street Journal report that US President Donald Trump told aides he was willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remained largely closed.
Over the past month, Trump has shared different and sometimes conflicting views in public about how to deal with the Strait and the war overall. At times, he has threatened to bomb civilian energy facilities if the waterway is not reopened by a certain deadline. At other times, he has said the Strait is not very important for the US and that other countries should handle the problem.
The longer the Strait stays closed, the more it will hurt the global economy and increase gas prices. Crude oil prices have jumped almost 60% in March as the Strait accounts for a fifth of the world's crude oil passage
The US-Israeli war with Iran has entered its fifth week, pushing Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 10% below their record high closes last week, confirming a correction. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones are on track for their worst monthly fall since 2022.
Investors will also watch out for the job openings and labour turnover survey for February.
Crude oil prices remained higher, with Brent futures set for the largest monthly gain from a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures for May, which expire on Tuesday, were up $2.22, or 1.97%, at $115 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures for May were up $1.35, or 1.31%, at $104.23.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.