US Stock Market today: Dow jumps over 1.3%, S&P 500, Nasdaq rally after US Fed cuts interest rates — Details here

US Stock Market today: The benchmark stock market indices in the US market rallied on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, after the Federal Reserve's FOMC decided to cut the benchmark interest rates of the US economy by 25 basis points for a third consecutive time.

MarketWatch data shows that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) jumped 1.31% to hit its intraday high level of 48,197.30 points during Wednesday's trading session, compared to 47,560.29 points at the previous US stock market close.

The S&P 500 (SPX) also rallied 0.85% to hit its intraday high level of 6,900.67 points during Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's address, compared to 6,840.51 points at the previous stock market close.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also surged 0.54% to hit the day's high at 23,704.08 points on Wednesday, compared to 23,576.49 points at the previous Wall Street close, according to MarketWatch data.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.