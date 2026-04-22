US stock market today: Dow, Nasdaq futures rise up to 1% after Trump extends ceasefire with Iran

US stock market futures regained strength in Wednesday’s trade, 22 April, as traders looked past Middle East tensions after US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire just hours before its expiration. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose about 0.7%, while Nasdaq Composite futures climbed 1% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added roughly 335 points or 0.7%.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have hit record highs in recent days, even as oil prices remain near the $100-a-barrel mark, as investor sentiment has been supported by corporate earnings that have outpaced estimates so far.

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Investors have particularly rewarded stocks linked to the artificial intelligence trade, as strong demand drives fresh optimism around the adoption of this capital-intensive technology.

The strong run of earnings has also reassured investors about the health of the US consumer, the key growth engine of the economy.

US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks, hours before it was set to expire. However, the announcement appeared to be unilateral, and it remains unclear whether Iran or US ally Israel will agree to the extension.

While the US is holding off on fresh attacks, it is maintaining its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping remains heavily disrupted.

Trump’s announcement struck a markedly different tone from his earlier comments. Earlier this week, he said it was “highly unlikely” he would extend the two-week truce if an agreement was not reached before its expiry and also threatened to destroy Iran’s power plants and bridges if negotiations fail.

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Meanwhile, Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, said the central bank needs a new framework to deal with persistent inflation, though he did not offer specifics. He also said the US president has not asked him to commit to any particular rate decisions.

Crude prices regain strength Crude oil prices gained momentum on Wednesday after renewed attacks on shipping near Iran. Brent crude surged 2% to $100.39 per barrel, while the US benchmark crude also rose by a similar 2% to $91.41 per barrel.

Iran reportedly fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, intensifying its assault on shipping in the key waterway crucial to global energy supplies and complicating already fragile efforts to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table, AP reported.

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Both Brent and WTI had closed Tuesday’s session with gains of over 2% amid uncertainty over Iran’s participation in a second round of peace talks.

Stocks in focus today Vested Finance said energy remains at the center of market moves, with oil briefly crossing $100 a barrel and creating pressure on fuel-sensitive sectors. Shares of United Airlines are under pressure after the company cut its full-year profit forecast, citing higher fuel costs. The move highlights how quickly rising crude can squeeze margins for global carriers.

It added that semiconductor stocks continue to lead, with ASM International gaining after issuing strong revenue guidance, reinforcing optimism around AI-driven demand. The broader chip trade remains in focus, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index eyeing a record winning streak as investors double down on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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Vested Finance further noted that consumer names are seeing mixed reactions, with Reckitt Benckiser falling sharply after reporting weaker-than-expected sales, hurt by a mild cold and flu season and supply disruptions. The decline signals that demand softness remains a concern in parts of the consumer sector.

The brokerage also highlighted that deal activity is back in focus, with Deutsche Telekom exploring a potential combination with T-Mobile US, a move that could mark one of the largest telecom deals globally and reshape the competitive landscape.

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