US Stock Market today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 hit record high as Federal Reserve starts its policy meeting — Check details

US Stock Market today: The Wall Street benchmark indices like the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 hit their record high levels on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, as the US Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting to determine the rate cuts for the US economy.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44% to open at 47,752.35 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.33% to open at 6,897.74 points​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.55% to open at 23,766.463 points on Tuesday's market session.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

