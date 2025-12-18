Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher as investors focus on cooling inflation data, Trump Media merger update

The benchmark US stock market indices like the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and the S&P 500 opened higher as investors are now focusing their bets towards another US Federal Reserve rate cut on the cooling US inflation data released on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

The delayed US inflation data for November 2025 showed that consumer inflation cooled in the US economy. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.7% in the month of November, compared to a 3% CPI inflation level in the September 2025 data release.

Although inflation has been increasing due to the raging import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on foreign nations on all imports into the United States, the November CPI data beat market expectations with a sudden cooling in the US economy.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.45% to open at 48,101.18 points. The S&P 500 rose 0.84% to open at 6,778.06 points​, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.40% to open at 23,012.063 points, during Thursday's Wall Street session.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee