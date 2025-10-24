US Stock Market today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher as US inflation data fuels Fed rate cut bets — Details here

US Stock Market today: The US benchmark indices like the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and the S&P 500 open higher on Friday, 24 October 2025, after the US inflation data fuels investors' bets for an upcoming US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in the upcoming week.

The US Fed, in its September 2025 meeting, decided to cut its key rate by 25 basis points to its current level in the range of 4.00% to 4.25% as the central bank positioned itself to analyse more data ahead of further rate cuts.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on 24 October 2025, highlighted that the consumer inflation in the US economy has increased to 3% in the 12-month period ending on September 2025, compared to the 2.9% in the same period a year ago.

At the opening bell, 09:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.66 points, or 0.47%, to 46,956.27. The S&P 500 gained 43.88 points, or 0.66%, to 6,782.32, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 200.07 points, or 0.87%, to 23,141.87.