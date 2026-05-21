US Stock Market Today Live Updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq futures fall amid risks to US-Iran peace talks; Nvidia in focus

US Stock Market Today Live Updates: The US stock market futures remained in the red on Thursday, signalling a negative start to Wall Street today, even as Nvidia posted blockbuster earnings.

Hopes of a US-Iran peace agreement faced fresh complications, pushing oil prices and bond yields higher and weighing on Wall Street.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.25%, while Nasdaq futures, down 0.42%, struggled to build on the AI-driven rally that has recently pushed stocks to record highs. Dow Jones futures dipped 1.3%.

Nvidia shares, meanwhile, edged up 0.3% in premarket trading after the AI heavyweight forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.

Crude remains key element

Brent crude dropped below $105 a barrel overnight after Iran indicated that the latest US proposal had helped reduce differences between the two sides. However, the latest reports from Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, pushed up the prices by 1%. Brent was last trading at $106/barrel.

Investors are increasingly wagering that even a limited breakthrough could eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease strains on global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, bond yields edged up to 4.582%, resuming their recent rise. Markets are pricing in roughly a 40% chance the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points by the end of the year, according to CME's FedWatch tool, quoted by Reuters.

Data-heavy day ahead

On the economic front, investors are awaiting weekly jobless claims and business activity surveys later today, which could provide fresh insight into the strength of the economy.

Track this space for LIVE updates on US stock market today.