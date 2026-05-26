US Stock Market Today Live Updates: US stock futures positive amid peace deal hopes, AI-led rally

US Stock Market Today Live Updates: The US stock markets are likely to open at a fresh peak on Tuesday, with the trading set to resume after a long weekend. Wall Street was shut for trading on Monday on account of Memorial Day.
Dow E-minis were 0.48%, S&P 500 E-minis gained 0.52%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose 0.77%.
Investors stayed upbeat over potential Middle East peace negotiations, even after recent military strikes. Sentiment was further supported by continued strength in artificial intelligence–driven semiconductor stocks.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiations with Iran could take “a few days,” while President Donald Trump noted in a post on Truth Social that discussions were progressing “nicely,” helping ease concerns about escalation.
However, oil markets remained volatile, with Brent crude rising as much as 3% amid lingering uncertainty over whether a deal would be reached to secure shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Global equity markets showed mixed trends as geopolitical risks persisted.
Semiconductor stocks continued to lead gains on strong AI-related demand. Marvell Technology surged 5.7%, while Micron Technology and Intel each rose about 2% in premarket trading.
Track this space for LIVE updates on US stock markets.
Dow E-minis were 0.48%, S&P 500 E-minis gained 0.52%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose 0.77%, signalling a positive start for Wall Street.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.