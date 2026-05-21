US Stock Market Today Live Updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq futures fall amid risks to US-Iran peace talks; Nvidia in focus

US Stock Market Today Live Updates: The US stock market futures remained in the red on Thursday, signalling a negative start to Wall Street today, even as Nvidia posted blockbuster earnings.
Hopes of a US-Iran peace agreement faced fresh complications, pushing oil prices and bond yields higher and weighing on Wall Street.
S&P 500 futures slipped 0.25%, while Nasdaq futures, down 0.42%, struggled to build on the AI-driven rally that has recently pushed stocks to record highs. Dow Jones futures dipped 1.3%.
Nvidia shares, meanwhile, edged up 0.3% in premarket trading after the AI heavyweight forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.
Brent crude dropped below $105 a barrel overnight after Iran indicated that the latest US proposal had helped reduce differences between the two sides. However, the latest reports from Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, pushed up the prices by 1%. Brent was last trading at $106/barrel.
Investors are increasingly wagering that even a limited breakthrough could eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease strains on global energy supplies.
Meanwhile, bond yields edged up to 4.582%, resuming their recent rise. Markets are pricing in roughly a 40% chance the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points by the end of the year, according to CME's FedWatch tool, quoted by Reuters.
On the economic front, investors are awaiting weekly jobless claims and business activity surveys later today, which could provide fresh insight into the strength of the economy.
Track this space for LIVE updates on US stock market today.
Oil prices rose over 1% on Thursday after Reuters reported that Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad.
The report, which cited two senior Iranian sources, signalled that Iran was hardening Tehran's stance on one of the main US demands at peace talks.
Against this backdrop, Brent crude futures gained $1.39, or 1.3%, to $106.41 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.56, or 1.6%, to $99.82. Both contracts were in the red ahead of the report.
The US bond yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 4.582%, resuming its recent rise after snapping a three-day streak of gains on Wednesday. The investors are concerned about rising inflation due to the closure of Strait of Hormuz and elevated crude oil prices.
Markets are pricing in roughly a 40% chance the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points by the end of the year.
Dow E-minis rose 80 points, or 0.16%, S&P 500 E-minis gained 3.75 points, or 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell 6 points, or 0.02%. Investors will react to Nvidia earnings outcome and US-Iran peace deal hopes today.