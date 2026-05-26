US Stock Market Today Live Updates: US stock futures positive amid peace deal hopes, AI-led rally

US Stock Market Today Live Updates: The US stock markets are likely to open at a fresh peak on Tuesday, with the trading set to resume after a long weekend. Wall Street was shut for trading on Monday on account of Memorial Day.

Dow E-minis were 0.48%, S&P 500 E-minis gained 0.52%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose 0.77%.

Investors stayed upbeat over potential Middle East peace negotiations, even after recent military strikes. Sentiment was further supported by continued strength in artificial intelligence–driven semiconductor stocks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiations with Iran could take “a few days,” while President Donald Trump noted in a post on Truth Social that discussions were progressing “nicely,” helping ease concerns about escalation.

However, oil markets remained volatile, with Brent crude rising as much as 3% amid lingering uncertainty over whether a deal would be reached to secure shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Global equity markets showed mixed trends as geopolitical risks persisted.

Semiconductor stocks continued to lead gains on strong AI-related demand. Marvell Technology surged 5.7%, while Micron Technology and Intel each rose about 2% in premarket trading.

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