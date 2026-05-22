US Stock Market Today Live Updates: S&P 500 set for best weekly run since 2023; US-Iran peace talks in focus

US Stock Market Today Live Updates: US stock futures climbed on Friday, gaining up to 0.20% as investors assessed the ease in treasury yields and the efforts to de-escalate the war in the Middle East.

S&P 500 futures traded 0.10% higher, putting the index on its best weekly run since 2023. According to a Reuters report, the S&P 500 is on track for an eighth consecutive weekly gain. Dow Jones futures added 0.22%, and the Nasdaq futures gained 0.06%.

Media reports said Iran’s foreign minister held talks with Pakistan’s interior minister about proposals to halt the nearly three-month-long war. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked on Thursday that the negotiations have shown “some good signs,” though major differences remain between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s uranium reserves and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

In another update, the Trump administration said US President Donald Trump will swear in Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chair later in the day at the White House.

Stocks in focus

Pre-market trading showed broad strength among megacaps and growth names. Nvidia edged up 0.7% after a 1.7% decline the prior day despite issuing a strong quarterly outlook. Semiconductor shares—key contributors to recent market gains—rose, with Intel, AMD, Marvell Technology and Broadcom climbing between 0.9% and 3.2%.

Company-specific movers included Workday, which jumped 11.1% after beating first-quarter revenue and profit expectations. Take-Two Interactive rose 5% after reaffirming a November 19 launch date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

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