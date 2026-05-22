US Stock Market Today Live Updates: S&P 500 set for best weekly run since 2023; US-Iran peace talks in focus

US Stock Market Today Live Updates: US stock futures climbed on Friday, gaining up to 0.20% as investors assessed the ease in treasury yields and the efforts to de-escalate the war in the Middle East.
S&P 500 futures traded 0.10% higher, putting the index on its best weekly run since 2023. According to a Reuters report, the S&P 500 is on track for an eighth consecutive weekly gain. Dow Jones futures added 0.22%, and the Nasdaq futures gained 0.06%.
Media reports said Iran’s foreign minister held talks with Pakistan’s interior minister about proposals to halt the nearly three-month-long war. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked on Thursday that the negotiations have shown “some good signs,” though major differences remain between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s uranium reserves and control of the Strait of Hormuz.
In another update, the Trump administration said US President Donald Trump will swear in Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chair later in the day at the White House.
Pre-market trading showed broad strength among megacaps and growth names. Nvidia edged up 0.7% after a 1.7% decline the prior day despite issuing a strong quarterly outlook. Semiconductor shares—key contributors to recent market gains—rose, with Intel, AMD, Marvell Technology and Broadcom climbing between 0.9% and 3.2%.
Company-specific movers included Workday, which jumped 11.1% after beating first-quarter revenue and profit expectations. Take-Two Interactive rose 5% after reaffirming a November 19 launch date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.
Track this space for LIVE updates on US stock market today.
Trump administration said US President Donald Trump will swear in Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chair later in the day at the White House.
Treasury yields slipped today after a spike earlier this week, with the one on the 10-year U.S. note falling 2.2 basis points to 4.56%.
Take-Two Interactive shares added 4% in pre-market trade after the company fixed the launch date for Grand Theft Auto 6 as Nov. 19, assuaging fears that what’s expected to be one of the top-selling video games of all time might be delayed again. Read more
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed slightly higher after Thursday's choppy session as oil prices finished lower and investors hoped for a Middle East peace deal despite conflicting signals from US and Iran.
S&P 500 gained 11.54 points, or 0.16%, to end at 7,444.51 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.82 points, or 0.09%, to 26,296.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 278.91 points, or 0.56%, to 50,288.26.
UBS Global Wealth Management has raised its 2026 year-end forecast for the S&P 500 to 7,900 from 7,500, citing resilient consumer spending and strong demand for data center infrastructure.
A growing number of brokerages have lifted their S&P 500 targets in recent weeks, with Morgan Stanley forecasting 8,000 by the end of 2026 on strong AI-driven investments and earnings optimism, largely overlooking inflation risks from higher oil prices tied to the Middle East conflict.
The wealth manager's current target implies about a 6% upside to the index's last close of 7445.72 points.
(Source: Reuters)
S&P 500 futures traded 0.10% higher, while Dow Jones futures added 0.22%, and the Nasdaq futures gained 0.06%, hinting at a positive start for US stock market today, 22 May.