US Stock Market Today Live Updates: Wall Street set for 5th straight day of gain amid AI boom, easing oil prices

US Stock Market Today Live Updates: The US stock market is on track to extend its rally to a fifth straight day as investors remain optimistic about the AI boom, falling crude oil prices and easing bond yields.
Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose after chipmakers pushed both indexes to fresh record highs. E-mini S&P 500 Futures were higher by 0.33%, while the E-mini Dow Jones futures rose 0.43% and the E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures gained 0.53%.
The strong demand for AI-related stocks continues to drive market sentiment. According to a Bloomberg report, strategists at Goldman Sachs raised their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 8,000, joining other bullish forecasts from Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank.
Oil prices fell sharply, with Brent crude dropping more than 3% to below $97 a barrel. The decline came as investors grew hopeful that the US and Iran could reach an agreement that would allow the Strait of Hormuz—a key global oil shipping route—to operate normally again. Lower oil prices have eased concerns about inflation.
US Treasury yields also continued to fall, providing further support to equities.
Track this space for LIVE updates on US stock market today.
Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. joined peers at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG in seeing a 17% return for the S&P 500 Index this year.
Earnings growth powered by the AI boom will drive further gains in stocks, the Goldman team led by Ben Snider said as they increased their year-end target for the US benchmark to 8,000 points, ditching a previous forecast of 7,600.
“Continued earnings growth should drive continued equity market upside,” the strategists wrote in a note. “The increased return forecast reflects increased estimates for S&P 500 earnings following an exceptionally strong first-quarter reporting season.”
The S&P 500 has already jumped almost 10% this year.
(Source: Bloomberg)
Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose after chipmakers pushed both indexes to fresh record highs. E-mini S&P 500 Futures were higher by 0.33%, while the E-mini Dow Jones futures rose 0.43% and the E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures gained 0.53%.
The US stock market rose to records Tuesday after President Donald Trump said negotiations were “proceeding nicely” with Iran on ending the war in Middle East.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% after trading resumed following Monday’s holiday and set an all-time high. The Nasdaq composite rallied 1.2% to set its own record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 118 points, or 0.2%, from its all-time high.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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