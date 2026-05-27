US Stock Market Today Live Updates: Wall Street set for 5th straight day of gain amid AI boom, easing oil prices

US Stock Market Today Live Updates: The US stock market is on track to extend its rally to a fifth straight day as investors remain optimistic about the AI boom, falling crude oil prices and easing bond yields.
Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose after chipmakers pushed both indexes to fresh record highs. E-mini S&P 500 Futures were higher by 0.33%, while the E-mini Dow Jones futures rose 0.43% and the E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures gained 0.53%.
The strong demand for AI-related stocks continues to drive market sentiment. According to a Bloomberg report, strategists at Goldman Sachs raised their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 8,000, joining other bullish forecasts from Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank.
Oil prices fell sharply, with Brent crude dropping more than 3% to below $97 a barrel. The decline came as investors grew hopeful that the US and Iran could reach an agreement that would allow the Strait of Hormuz—a key global oil shipping route—to operate normally again. Lower oil prices have eased concerns about inflation.
US Treasury yields also continued to fall, providing further support to equities.
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Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. joined peers at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG in seeing a 17% return for the S&P 500 Index this year.
Earnings growth powered by the AI boom will drive further gains in stocks, the Goldman team led by Ben Snider said as they increased their year-end target for the US benchmark to 8,000 points, ditching a previous forecast of 7,600.
“Continued earnings growth should drive continued equity market upside,” the strategists wrote in a note. “The increased return forecast reflects increased estimates for S&P 500 earnings following an exceptionally strong first-quarter reporting season.”
The S&P 500 has already jumped almost 10% this year.
(Source: Bloomberg)
Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose after chipmakers pushed both indexes to fresh record highs. E-mini S&P 500 Futures were higher by 0.33%, while the E-mini Dow Jones futures rose 0.43% and the E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures gained 0.53%.
The US stock market rose to records Tuesday after President Donald Trump said negotiations were “proceeding nicely” with Iran on ending the war in Middle East.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% after trading resumed following Monday’s holiday and set an all-time high. The Nasdaq composite rallied 1.2% to set its own record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 118 points, or 0.2%, from its all-time high.