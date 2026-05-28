US Stock Market Today Live Updates: Wall Street eyes tepid start amid Middle East tensions; oil & bond yields spike

US Stock Market Today Live Updates: US stock markets eyed a weak start to Thursday's trades as fresh tensions between the US and Iran weighed on investor sentiment and reduced hopes of a near-term peace agreement.

Iran reportedly targeted a US airbase after Washington carried out fresh strikes, escalating geopolitical concerns. The development came shortly after President Donald Trump dismissed reports suggesting that the US was close to reaching a compromise with Iran.

As a result, oil prices rose more than 2%, while US Treasury yields also moved higher. Continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has added to worries that energy prices could fuel inflation.

As of 4:54 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 53 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.21%.

Investors are also awaiting key inflation data later in the day that could influence expectations around interest rates. Markets are now focused on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report, which includes the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. The data will be closely monitored for clues on the future path of monetary policy under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

At present, traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged for most of the year, though some are pricing in the possibility of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December.

Track this space for LIVE updates on US stock market today.