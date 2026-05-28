US Stock Market Today Live Updates: Wall Street eyes tepid start amid Middle East tensions; oil & bond yields spike

US Stock Market Today Live Updates: US stock markets eyed a weak start to Thursday's trades as fresh tensions between the US and Iran weighed on investor sentiment and reduced hopes of a near-term peace agreement.
Iran reportedly targeted a US airbase after Washington carried out fresh strikes, escalating geopolitical concerns. The development came shortly after President Donald Trump dismissed reports suggesting that the US was close to reaching a compromise with Iran.
As a result, oil prices rose more than 2%, while US Treasury yields also moved higher. Continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has added to worries that energy prices could fuel inflation.
As of 4:54 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 53 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.21%.
Investors are also awaiting key inflation data later in the day that could influence expectations around interest rates. Markets are now focused on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report, which includes the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. The data will be closely monitored for clues on the future path of monetary policy under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.
At present, traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged for most of the year, though some are pricing in the possibility of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December.
Track this space for LIVE updates on US stock market today.
Rising healthcare and consumer stocks lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday to a record closing high, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were steady, as investors took a pause from the AI-led rally while cautiously watching Middle East peace talks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.60 points, or 0.36%, to 50,644.28, the S&P 500 gained 1.24 points, or 0.02%, to 7,520.36 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.55 points, or 0.07%, to 26,674.74.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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