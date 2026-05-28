US Stock Market Today Live Updates: Wall Street eyes tepid start amid Middle East tensions; oil & bond yields spike

US Stock Market Today Live Updates: US stock markets eyed a weak start to Thursday's trades as fresh tensions between the US and Iran weighed on investor sentiment and reduced hopes of a near-term peace agreement.
Iran reportedly targeted a US airbase after Washington carried out fresh strikes, escalating geopolitical concerns. The development came shortly after President Donald Trump dismissed reports suggesting that the US was close to reaching a compromise with Iran.
As a result, oil prices rose more than 2%, while US Treasury yields also moved higher. Continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has added to worries that energy prices could fuel inflation.
As of 4:54 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 53 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.21%.
Investors are also awaiting key inflation data later in the day that could influence expectations around interest rates. Markets are now focused on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report, which includes the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. The data will be closely monitored for clues on the future path of monetary policy under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.
At present, traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged for most of the year, though some are pricing in the possibility of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December.
Track this space for LIVE updates on US stock market today.
For the week so far, the S&P 500 is up 0.20%, and if it closes higher, it will mark the index’s longest weekly winning streak since December 2023.
Gold prices hit to a two-month low as fresh strikes by the US and Iran stirred up inflation fears, pushed up the dollar and crude oil, fueling expectations of higher interest rates.
Spot gold was down 1.6% at $4,385.32 per ounce as of 1146 GMT, earlier falling to its lowest level since March 26. U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell 1.4% to $4,383.30.
An “exceptionally strong first-quarter reporting season” prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Ben Snider to raise the year-end target for the S&P 500 to 8,000 points from a previous forecast of 7,600. Goldman joins Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG in seeing the benchmark end the year at 8,000 points.
Dow futures were down 53 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.21%, signalling a tepid start for Wall Street today.
Rising healthcare and consumer stocks lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday to a record closing high, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were steady, as investors took a pause from the AI-led rally while cautiously watching Middle East peace talks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.60 points, or 0.36%, to 50,644.28, the S&P 500 gained 1.24 points, or 0.02%, to 7,520.36 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.55 points, or 0.07%, to 26,674.74.