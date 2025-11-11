US Stock Market today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 open lower amid elevated tech valuation concerns, Dow Jones up 0.17%

US Stock Market today: The Wall Street benchmark indices, like the Nasdaq and S&P 500, opened lower as elevated technology valuation concerns loomed over the Wall Street investors on Tuesday, 11 November 2025. The Dow Jones index opened higher as markets kept a close watch towards a potential end to the US federal government shutdown.

According to a Reuters report, the technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks rebounded on Monday over expectations that the government will reopen this week. However, on Tuesday, IT stocks were the biggest movers, which were dragging down the S&P 500.

Tensions over AI-related companies have been the main driver for the bull market in 2025, but now that the traders are evaluating their returns from tech stock, the valuations are looming as a concern, according to the agency report.

Dow Jones today At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03% to open at 47,384.51 points, compared to 47,368.63 points at the previous market close. The benchmark index is trading 0.36% higher at 47,541.60 points as of 10:40 a.m. (EDT), according to the MarketWatch data.

Merck & Co. Inc., Nike Inc., Amgen Inc., Apple Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Travelers Cos. Inc., McDonald's Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., Chevron Corp., Johnson & Johnson, International Business Machines Corp., Salesforce Inc., Walt Disney Co., Coca-Cola Co., Walmart Inc., American Express Co., Home Depot Inc., Sherwin-Williams Co., Boeing Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Visa Inc., and UnitedHealth Group Inc, were the top gainers on Tuesday.

While Amazon, JPMorgan & Chase, 3M Co., Microsoft Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Caterpillar Inc., and Nvidia Corp., were among the top laggards.

S&P 500 today At the opening bell on Tuesday, the S&P 500 index dropped 0.25% to 6,815.64 points​, compared to 6,832.43 points at the previous trading session. According to MarketWatch data, the index is trading 0.34% lower at 6,809.24 points as of 10:55 a.m. (EDT).

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51% to 23,407.723 points on Tuesday.

