US stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as tech rally extends; Wall Street eyes strong H1 finish

US stock futures traded higher in Tuesday's session, 30 June, as the rebound in technology and chip stocks extended, putting Wall Street on course to wrap up a strong first half of the year and the second quarter. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were up by 0.01%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 0.2%.

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In the final stretch of what is set to be the best quarter for US equities in six years, the S&P 500 rose 1.2% in the previous session, while the Nasdaq 100 climbed about twice as much. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacap stocks, which had largely underperformed the broader market this month, surged 2.5%.

The rally in several technology giants lifted the broader market as the recent artificial intelligence-led sell-off attracted bargain hunters betting that the industry's investment boom will continue to support robust corporate earnings. The resurgence has defied sceptics despite the backdrop of war, oil supply disruptions, and inflation concerns.

Commenting on the rebound, Vested Finance said, "After last week's brief sell-off in technology stocks, buyers have quickly stepped back in. Chipmakers and AI-related companies were among the biggest gainers in pre-market trading, suggesting investors still believe the AI investment cycle has plenty of room to run."

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Since bottoming three months ago, the US equity benchmark has staged one of its fastest rebounds this century, rallying 20% from its 30 March low to its 2 June peak—an achievement recorded only three other times since 2000, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The Dow has climbed 8.6% in H12026, putting it on pace for its best first-half performance since 2021, when it jumped 12.7%.

The S&P 500 is also up more than 8% in the first half, while the Nasdaq has outperformed, advancing 11.1%. The Russell 2000 has also gained more than 21%, putting it on track for its strongest first half since the first six months of 1991.

Although US equities began the year on a volatile note and investor sentiment was tested after the conflict erupted in the Middle East, the relentless rally in semiconductor and AI-related stocks has helped keep the broader market resilient.

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In the Middle East, President Donald Trump said peace talks with Iran are scheduled to resume on Tuesday after both sides agreed to halt a series of tit-for-tat attacks over the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported.

Investors await key US economic data Commenting on the week's key events, Vested Finance said, "Investors now turn their attention to a series of key US economic reports, including the JOLTS job openings data, ISM manufacturing numbers, and Friday's closely watched non-farm payrolls report. These releases will offer fresh clues on the health of the labour market and could shape expectations around the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision."

Looking ahead, Vested Finance added, “For investors, the coming week could determine whether the market has enough fuel to extend its record-breaking run. If economic data remains supportive and earnings continue to validate heavy AI spending, the current rally could broaden beyond technology. But any signs of slowing growth or sticky inflation could quickly bring volatility back to Wall Street.”

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Crude oil heads for biggest quarterly decline since 2020 Crude oil prices traded with modest gains on Tuesday, with Brent crude hovering near $74 a barrel. However, the international benchmark is still on track to post its largest quarterly decline since 2020, having fallen nearly 30% during the second quarter.

Recent media reports showed that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz picked up last week, adding millions of barrels of crude to the global market and easing supply concerns.

Key Middle Eastern producers, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar, have also reportedly increased oil production. Meanwhile, WTI crude futures traded around $70.70 a barrel.

Brent crude has now fallen 38% from its four-month high of $119.50 a barrel, reached shortly after the conflict erupted in the Middle East. WTI crude is also down 40.6% from its recent peak.

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(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.