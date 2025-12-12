US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on AI bubble concerns, Broadcom tumbles 8.4%, Oracle slips 2.3%

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices fell on Friday as artificial intelligence stocks came under pressure after Broadcom’s weak sales forecast fueled concerns about an AI bubble.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.56 points, or 0.31%, to 48,856.46, the S&P 500 lost 12.58 points, or 0.18%, to 6,888.92 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 119.55 points, or 0.51%, to 23,478.83.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday reduced interest rates by 25 basis points for the third time this year, but signalled caution on additional cuts in 2026.

Advertisement

On the economic data front, US jobless claims rose by the most in nearly 4-1/2 years last week, reversing the sharp drop seen in the previous week.

Key Stock Movers Broadcom shares tumbled 8.4% after the chipmaker warned of slimmer future margins on its AI system sales.

Advanced Micro Devices stock lost 1%.

Oracle stock extended its fall on Friday slipping by 2.3%. The cloud company recorded its biggest daily drop since January in the previous session.

Nvidia shares rose 0.3% after a report said the AI chip giant is evaluating a hike in H200 chip production to meet robust demand from China.

Lululemon Athletica stock soared 12% after the apparel maker raised its annual profit forecast.

Advertisement

Cannabis stocks rallied after a report said US President Donald Trump was looking to cut restrictions on marijuana through a planned order.

Canopy Growth climbed 23% and Tilray Brands surged 30%.

Bullion Market Gold prices gained on Friday, bolstered by a weaker US dollar and high safe-haven demand prompted by geopolitical turbulence.

At 1248 GMT, spot gold rose 1% to $4,327.31 per ounce. US gold futures gained 1.2% to $4,363.20.