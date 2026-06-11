US stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq futures jump up to 1% as chip stocks rebound; oil prices retreat

US stock futures traded higher on Thursday, 11 June, after suffering back-to-back losses, as a recovery in chip stocks helped lift sentiment. S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%, recovering from a five-week low. Nasdaq 100 contracts advanced 1.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.75%.

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In the previous session, all three major indices ended in the red amid a sharp pullback in semiconductor-related stocks.

Wall Street has been shaky since last week, when AI stocks went from roaring to records to suddenly turning lower. Among the worries is that their prices have simply shot too high, too fast, because of AI mania.

The question now is whether the break lower has cleared out excessive optimism that may have built into their stock prices, or if it’s the start of a longer downturn.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after the US extended its attacks on Iran for a second consecutive day. The strikes came after US President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would “pay the price” for stalled negotiations, while Iran reportedly retaliated with attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

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The renewed attacks reignited concerns that a potential peace deal in the region could be pushed further away, while also reviving fears that disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz may persist for longer than previously anticipated.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building for the market debut of SpaceX, whose $75 billion first-time share sale is due to be priced later on Thursday. The offering has attracted demand for more than four times the available shares, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.

The offerings from SpaceX, and potentially others such as OpenAI, are raising questions about whether investors will pull money from existing stocks to fund the deals or whether they will fuel further enthusiasm for AI-related shares.

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In the bond market, Treasuries advanced across the curve, with the 10-year yield falling three basis points to 4.52%. Bitcoin also headed for its first gain in three sessions.

Looking ahead, the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data on Thursday will provide investors with further clues regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Crude oil prices retreat Despite renewed tensions in West Asia, crude oil prices pulled back in trade after the US military said commercial ships continue to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, weak demand from China, the world's largest crude importer, helped offset concerns over supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures dropped to $91.67 a barrel, giving up much of the previous session's gains, though prices remain above pre-war levels. WTI crude futures slipped to $88.75 per barrel.

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The standoff between the US and Iran has deepened the energy crunch, with flows through the vital Strait of Hormuz remaining severely disrupted. Even if a US-Iran peace agreement is reached, several hurdles could delay the full resumption of normal oil flows.

These include the removal of mines from the Strait of Hormuz, the time required to restart shut-in oil fields, and repairs to damaged energy infrastructure affected by drone and missile strikes.

Also Read | Crude oil prices rebound as Trump warns of more attacks on Iran

US stocks in focus today Oracle Corp. shares fell more than 7% in premarket trading after data centre spending came in higher than estimates.

Meanwhile, Navan jumped 18% after the travel management platform issued second-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that exceeded market expectations.

Eaton gains 2% after agreeing to merge its mobility business with Dana Inc. in a deal valuing the combined company at roughly $10 billion including debt. Shares of Dana are down 2%. Intel rises 4% after BofA Global Research raised its recommendation to buy from underperform on expected growth from central processing unit sales, Bloomberg reported.

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Stitch Fix rises 3% after the online personal styling platform raised its full-year forecast for net revenue from continuing operations.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.