US stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq futures surge up to 1.5% amid fresh hopes of US-Iran peace talks; crude falls

US stock market today: The US stock market's flagship indices are set to open for a positive start, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq expected to surge over 1%. Fresh hopes of a resolution to the Middle East crisis, set to enter its third month soon, moderation in crude oil prices, along with stock-specific triggers, are expected to drive the Wall Street higher.

Futures for all three indices — S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 — were trading higher by 0.43, 0.14% and 1.35%, respectively, at the time of writing this report after trading flat earlier. Both S&P and Nasdaq were near 52-week high levels.

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The sentiment received a fresh fillip following a Reuters report, citing a Pakistani government source, stating that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was expected to arrive in Islamabad on Friday night to resume peace talks with the US.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran, but maintained the naval blockade of Iranian ports, suggesting that the conflict was not yet over. Israel and Lebanon, meanwhile, extended their ceasefire for three weeks at a meeting brokered by Trump.

Oil prices turn negative amid peace talk hopes The trend for oil prices also reversed. Hopes of peace talks led to profit-taking in the international crude prices, with Brent crude futures turning negative by 0.9% and WTI crude recording a steeper 2% decline.

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Despite this decline, oil prices were at elevated levels. Brent held above $104 and WTI around the $93.8 mark.

US stocks to watch today Stock-specific action is also expected amid the ongoing earnings season, with semiconductor names likely to hog the limelight.

Shares of Intel jumped nearly 29% in pre-market trading after delivering a blockbuster sales forecast. Vested Finance said that the outlook signals that the chipmaker is finally capitalising on the massive buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure, reigniting investor interest in a stock that had long lagged its peers.

The optimism is spilling over globally, it said, as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shares were also up sharply as regulators eased investment limits, while in Europe, SAP is gaining after strong earnings helped ease concerns that AI could disrupt traditional software models.

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"This strength is reinforcing a broader trend. Semiconductor stocks continue to lead the market, with investors betting that demand for AI chips will remain structurally strong," Vested Finance observed.

The brokerage observed that the US stock market is being influenced by AI-driven earnings on one hand and macro risks from energy markets on the other hand, painting a mixed picture for Wall Street.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.