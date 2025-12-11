US Stock Market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower amid Oracle's AI spending fears; Dow Jones up 0.21%

US Stock Market today: The benchmark indices opened with a set of mixed emotions on Thursday, as investor concerns loomed over Oracle's artificial intelligence (AI) spending plans, which took over the US Fed's rate cut momentum.

Dow Jones today At 09:30 a.m. (EDT) opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.21% to 48,157.04 points, compared to 48,057.75 points at the previous US stock market close, according to MarketWatch data. The benchmark index is trading 0.45% higher at 48,276.26 points as of 10:06 a.m. (EDT).

Advertisement

Visa Inc., Home Depot Inc., 3M Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Johnson & Johnson, American Express Co., Travelers Cos. Inc., Boeing Co., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Walt Disney Co., Sherwin-Williams Co., Walmart Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. were among the top gainers as per the early market trend.

While other companies like McDonald's Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Chevron Corp., Amazon, International Business Machines Corp., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coca-Cola Co., and NVIDIA Corp. were among the losers on the Dow Jones.

S&P 500 today The S&P 500 dropped 0.42% to open at 6,857.45 points on Thursday's trading session, compared to 6,886.68 points at the previous market close, according to MarketWatch data. The index was trading 0.19% lower at 6,873.54 points as of 10:22 a.m. (EDT).

Advertisement

Mosaic Co., Royal Caribbean Group, Centene Corp., Humana Inc., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Carnival Corp., Molina Healthcare Inc., Newmont Corp., CF Industries Holdings Inc., and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were among the top gainers as per the early trends.

While other firms like Oracle Corp., Robinhood Markets Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., GE Vernova Inc., Trade Desk Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia Corp., and Dell Technologies Inc. were among the top laggards as per the early trends.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.71% to 23,485.26 points on 11 December 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Advertisement