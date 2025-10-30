US Stock Market today: Wall Street dips on mixed earnings and Fed caution

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.41%, the S&P 500 lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.73%

Rajendra Saxena
Published30 Oct 2025, 07:27 PM IST
Bloomberg
Key stock indices on Wall Street opened lower on Thursday after mixed financial reports from major technology firms and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised doubts about further interest rate cuts this year.

At 09:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196.40 points, or 0.41%, to 47,435.60, the S&P 500 lost 35.33 points, or 0.51%, to 6,855.79 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 173.98 points, or 0.73%, to 23,784.50.

