US Stock Market Today: Wall Street edges lower after weak jobs data, Microsoft dips

Wall Street stocks edged lower on Wednesday, as investors assessed data pointing to a weak labor market.

A report said that US employers outside of the government may have cut more jobs in November than they added.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.8 points, or 0.22%, to 47,371.62. The S&P 500 fell 14.1 points, or 0.21%, to 6,815.29, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.1 points, or 0.42%, to 23,315.58.

Microsoft stock dropped after a report said the tech giant lowered its sales growth targets for certain artificial intelligence products.

CrowdStrike shares sank despite the firm topped analysts’ profit expectations.