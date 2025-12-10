US Stock Market Today: Wall Street mixed ahead of Fed decision, GE Vernova climbs 15%

Wall Street stocks were mixed on Wednesday as markets traded cautiously ahead of a Federal Reserve rate decision.
While the US central bank is widely expected to slash interest rates for a third straight time, investors are also bracing for a "hawkish cut".
As of 10:45 A.M. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.4% lower.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.7 points, or 0.03%, to 47,573.96. The S&P 500 fell 7.0 points, or 0.10%, to 6,833.49, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.5 points, or 0.17%, to 23,536.001.
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.17% from 4.18% late on Tuesday. The 2-year yield dipped to 3.60% from 3.61%.
GE Vernova shares climbed more than 15% after the company raised its financial forecast and its share buyback authorization.
Oracle stock fell 0.4% ahead of the earnings report later on Wednesday.
Palantir Technologies stock added 1.7% after the firm said the US Navy will use its artificial intelligence technology as part of a $448 million program.
GameStop shares shed 6.1% after the company reported weaker quarterly revenue.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store slipped 0.3% after swinging between gains and losses.
Gold prices fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
At 0948 a.m. ET (14:48 GMT), spot gold was down 0.3% at $4,198.28 per ounce. US gold futures for February delivery inched 0.2% lower to $4,227.40 per ounce.
Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.2% to $60.56/oz, platinum lost 2.8% to $1,642.30, and palladium fell 2.7% to $1,466.21.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.