US Stock Market Today: Wall Street mixed ahead of Fed decision, GE Vernova climbs 15%

Wall Street stocks were mixed on Wednesday as markets traded cautiously ahead of a Federal Reserve rate decision.

While the US central bank is widely expected to slash interest rates for a third straight time, investors are also bracing for a "hawkish cut".

As of 10:45 A.M. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.4% lower.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.7 points, or 0.03%, to 47,573.96. The S&P 500 fell 7.0 points, or 0.10%, to 6,833.49, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.5 points, or 0.17%, to 23,536.001.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.17% from 4.18% late on Tuesday. The 2-year yield dipped to 3.60% from 3.61%.

Key Stock Movers GE Vernova shares climbed more than 15% after the company raised its financial forecast and its share buyback authorization.

Oracle stock fell 0.4% ahead of the earnings report later on Wednesday.

Palantir Technologies stock added 1.7% after the firm said the US Navy will use its artificial intelligence technology as part of a $448 million program.

GameStop shares shed 6.1% after the company reported weaker quarterly revenue.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store slipped 0.3% after swinging between gains and losses.

Bullion Market Gold prices fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

At 0948 a.m. ET (14:48 GMT), spot gold was down 0.3% at $4,198.28 per ounce. US gold futures for February delivery inched 0.2% lower to $4,227.40 per ounce.