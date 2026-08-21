US stock market today: Wall Street futures rebound from bond yield-driven sell-off

US stock futures were trading higher on Friday, 20 August, as Wall Street attempted to recover from the previous day's sell-off, which was driven by a sharp rebound in Treasury yields.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, although the benchmark remained on track for its first weekly loss this month. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.6%.

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Thursday's session saw sharp losses as borrowing costs rebounded, with yields on both the 10-year and 30-year Treasury notes rising by more than five basis points and reversing their earlier declines. Both yields have since stabilised in Friday's trade.

Financial markets have come under increasing pressure as Treasury yields climbed sharply through the summer amid concerns over inflation, rising government debt and other factors. Higher yields increase borrowing costs across the economy, potentially slowing growth and weighing on valuations of stocks and other assets.

The Treasury Department announced on Wednesday that it would at least double the size of its planned purchases of longer-term government debt, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated on Thursday that the repurchase programme could be expanded further.

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Market participants are warning that a lack of predictability when it comes to the US Treasury’s debt management strategy could ultimately portend higher borrowing costs.

Meanwhile, increased US defence spending and the country's deeper involvement in the Middle East have added to concerns over the nation's fiscal position. The US national debt has surpassed a record $40 trillion, prompting investors to demand higher returns amid growing concerns about widening budget deficits.

In other corners of the market, the yen was little changed after Japan’s key price gauge accelerated for a second month, keeping the Bank of Japan on track for another near-term interest rate hike as market speculation builds over a move as soon as September.

Bitcoin surpassed $70,000 for the first time in over two months after US President Donald Trump met crypto industry leaders.

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Crude extends rally to sixth day Crude oil prices remained elevated in trade as the US moved to isolate Iran's economy in what Trump described as an “economic D-day”, with details of the initiative expected on Monday.

International benchmark Brent crude rose by $0.56 to around $94.34 a barrel, extending its gains for a sixth consecutive session and putting it on track for a second straight weekly gain. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $0.52 to $87.35 a barrel.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that Iran would face the “greatest coordinated economic isolation in the history of the world”.

The prospect of sweeping economic sanctions comes as Iran has refused to back down from its demands that the US end its blockade of Iranian ports and meet other conditions before Tehran considers reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iran has dismissed President Donald Trump's threats of economic pain and isolation.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.