US stock market today: Wall Street gains as investors anticipate end to shutdown, AMD rallies 8.69%

Wall Street opened in positive territory on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record high, as investors keenly anticipated the end of the longest-running US government shutdown.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.8 points, or 0.18%, to 48,015.79. The S&P 500 rose 21.2 points, or 0.31%, to 6,867.77​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 95.5 points, or 0.41%, to 23,563.839.

Key Stock Movers Technology equities were buoyant, buoyed by optimistic forecasts from chipmakers. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) registered a noticeable climb after its Chief Executive stated the firm expected annual compounded growth in revenue to exceed 35% over the forthcoming three to five years. AMD stock rallied 8.69%.