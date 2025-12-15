US Stock Market Today: Wall Street mixed ahead of key economic reports

As of 10 AM Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was almost flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.2% lower.

Rajendra Saxena
Published15 Dec 2025, 10:03 PM IST
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

Wall Street was mixed on Monday ahead of the key economic reports later this week.

Key Stock Movers

Shares of Nvidia, the artificial intelligence chip giant, rose 1.1% after dropping 4.1% last week.

Oracle stock sank further 4.3% following its 12.7% slump last week.

Broadcom shares lost 2.7%.

