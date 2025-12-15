US Stock Market Today: Wall Street mixed ahead of key economic reports

Wall Street was mixed on Monday ahead of the key economic reports later this week.

As of 10 AM Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was almost flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.2% lower.

Key Stock Movers Shares of Nvidia, the artificial intelligence chip giant, rose 1.1% after dropping 4.1% last week.

Oracle stock sank further 4.3% following its 12.7% slump last week.