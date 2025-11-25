US Stock Market Today: Wall Street mixed as investors assess delayed data, Alphabet rises 1.5%

Wall Street's key indices were mixed in early trading on Tuesday as investors assessed a series of delayed economic reports to gauge the health of the US economy.

US government data revealed that retail sales grew at a slower pace than expected in September, as higher prices added to affordability concerns while companies grappled with increased business costs.

According to the US Commerce Department, overall retail sales rose by 0.2% on a month-on-month basis. This figure was slightly below analyst expectations and represented a cooling from August's 0.6% increase.

A separate report issued by the US Labour Department showed that Producer Prices Index (PPI) rose in line with forecasts, reaching 0.3% in September.

Both reports, released on Tuesday, had been delayed as a record 43-day long government shutdown between October and mid-November halted the publication of various economic data, ranging from inflation to jobs numbers.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.1 points, or 0.07%, to 46,482.36. The S&P 500 fell 8.1 points, or 0.12%, to 6,697.03, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 69.2 points, or 0.30%, to 22,802.847.