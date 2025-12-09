US Stock Market Today: Wall Street muted ahead of Federal Reserve’s rate decision

Wall Street stocks were muted at the start of the trading session on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's last interest rate decision of the year.

While the US central bank is widely expected to reduce interest rates, analysts do not expect multiple rate cuts in early 2026.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.8 points, or 0.03%, to 47,724.52. The S&P 500 fell 5.9 points, or 0.09%, to 6,840.61​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.3 points, or 0.18%, to 23,504.614.

Key Stock Movers CVS Health Corp. shares climbed 3.16% after the firm raised most of its projections for the remainder of 2025 and issued strong a forecast for 2026.

Home Depot stock rose 1.74% after the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2025 and issued a tepid preliminary outlook for 2026.

Nvidia declined 0.76% as markets digested report that US President Donald Trump said he would allow the chipmaker to sell an advanced type of computer chip used in the development of artificial intelligence to “approved customers” in China.

PepsiCo shares fell 0.72% after the company announced a push to reduce costs and lower food prices under a deal with activist shareholders at Elliot Investment Management.

Bullion Market Gold prices surged on Tuesday as traders remained optimistic ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday.

At 0922 A.M. ET (14:22 GMT), spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,193.14 per ounce. US gold futures for February delivery added 0.1% to $4,222.20 per ounce.