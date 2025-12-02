US Stock Market Today: Wall Street rebounds on growing bets of Fed rate cuts

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday on growing bets of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve ahead of fresh inflation data later this week.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 127.6 points, or 0.27%, to 47,416.91. The S&P 500 rose 18.3 points, or 0.27%, to 6,830.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 103.8 points, or 0.45%, to 23,379.749.
