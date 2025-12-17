Wall Street rises slightly, Oracle dips 2.8%, Netflix up 2.7%, Medline set to open 7% higher on debut

Wall Street's key indices rose slightly on Wednesday as the markets searched for clues on the outlook for interest rates.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 169.09 points, or 0.35%, to 48,283.35, the S&P 500 gained 7.72 points, or 0.11%, to 6,807.98 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.17 points, or 0.08%, to 23,129.63.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 4.15%.

Medline IPO - 2025’s Biggest Share Sale Medline's shares were indicated to open up to 6.9% above their offer price in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the medical supply giant a potential valuation of $40.42 billion.

The medical supplier raised $6.26 billion in the year’s biggest Initial Public Offering.

Key Stock Movers Oracle shares declined 2.8% after a report said the cloud company's largest data center partner Blue Owl Capital said it will not back a $10 billion deal for its next facility.

Amazon.com stock gained 0.8% after reports that the company was in talks to invest about $10 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

AI bellwether Nvidia fell 1.8% on Wednesday.

Netflix's shares gained 2.4% after Warner Bros Discovery board rejected Paramount Skydance's $108.4 billion hostile bid.

Paramount and Warner Bros dropped 4.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Jabil shares climbed 6.2% after the electronic component maker forecast annual revenue and profit above estimates.

Lennar stock shed 3.6% as the homebuilder missed fourth quarter profit estimates.

Energy stocks rallied after President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of all “sanctioned oil tankers” into Venezuela.