US Stock Market Today: Wall Street slightly gains ahead of PCE inflation

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.06%, the S&P 500 rose 0.13%, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.27%

Rajendra Saxena
Published5 Dec 2025, 08:20 PM IST
Bloomberg
Wall Street key indices slightly gained at the open on Friday ahead of a dated reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

September’s Personal Consumption Expenditures price index and a core measure that excludes food and energy are due later on Friday.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.7 points, or 0.06%, to 47,879.6. The S&P 500 rose 9.2 points, or 0.13%, to 6,866.32, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 62.6 points, or 0.27%, to 23,567.77.

An interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week is largely priced in, with bets pointing to further easing into 2026.

Treasuries are on track for their worst week since June. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 1 basis point to 4.11%.

BULLION MARKET

Gold prices surged on Friday on hopes that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates next week.

As of 1416 GMT, spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,235.59 per ounce. US gold futures for February delivery edged 0.6% higher to $4,266.50 per ounce.

Elsewhere, silver rose 2.2% to $58.34 an ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $1,640.23, and palladium gained 1.2% to $1,465.29.

 
 
