US Stock Market Today: Wall Street slips ahead of Jerome Powell speech

Wall Street opened lower on Monday ahead of fresh economic data and a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to gauge the central bank's policy decision later this month.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 135.6 points, or 0.28%, to 47,580.85. The S&P 500 fell 36.8 points, or 0.54%, to 6,812.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 193.3 points, or 0.83%, to 23,172.342.