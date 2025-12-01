US Stock Market Today: Wall Street slips ahead of Jerome Powell speech

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28%, the S&P 500 fell 0.54%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.83%

Rajendra Saxena
Published1 Dec 2025, 08:17 PM IST
REUTERS
REUTERS

Wall Street opened lower on Monday ahead of fresh economic data and a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to gauge the central bank's policy decision later this month.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 135.6 points, or 0.28%, to 47,580.85. The S&P 500 fell 36.8 points, or 0.54%, to 6,812.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 193.3 points, or 0.83%, to 23,172.342.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsUS Stock Market Today: Wall Street slips ahead of Jerome Powell speech
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.